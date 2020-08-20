ECU pauses football activities indefinitely due to COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University paused all football activities indefinitely after evaluating the latest round of COVID-19 tests, a news release said Thursday.
Affected individuals will be isolated. Contact tracing will be conducted and those who were close conducts will be quarantined, the University said.
“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”
No further information was available.
