ECU to pause athletic activities after 27 positive COVID-19 tests

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – East Carolina University is pausing athletic activities after 27 positive results were returned from more than 450 COVID-19 tests, athletic director Jon Gilbert said Tuesday.

The pause begins Wednesday. All of ECU’s athletic facilities and practice fields will be closed.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes is our top priority and today’s decision comes in consultation with our medical staff,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert added that, of the 27 positives, five have recovered. ECU has tested 452 student-athletes, coaches, and staff members. Everyone who tests positive self-isolates and receives daily monitoring from ECU Athletics medical staff, a news release said.

