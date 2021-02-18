Educators, school personnel can now schedule COVID-19 vaccine appoints through UNC Health Southeastern

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN)– Teachers and school personnel can now schedule COVID-19 vaccinations through UNC Health Southeastern.

Beginning February 24, educators and school personnel, which includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians, will be the first in Group 3 to get the vaccine.

Vaccination appoints for school personnel through UNC Health Southeastern will begin Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Those in Group 1 and Group 2, which includes health care workers and people over the age of 65, can also schedule vaccine appointments.

UNC Health Southeaster said available appointments will be shown on the online schedule page, allowing the user to select the location and time for the appointment.

Once the schedule is full, scheduling will be closed and reopened as new vaccination appointments become available each week, UNC Health Southeastern said.

To schedule a vaccine appointment through UNC Health Southeastern, click here.