El Centro Hispano, Wake County Human Services hosting COVID-19 vaccination event Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — El Centro Hispano, in collaboration with Wake County Human Services, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event for Latinos aged 65 and older.
The event is by appointment only and will take place Monday from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at El Centro Hispano, located at Villa Latina at 421 Chapanoke Road in Raleigh. The facility is behind the shopping center.
El Centro Hispano llevar a cabo un evento de vacunacin con el Departamento de Salud de el Condado de Wake para Latinos de 65 aos o ms. El evento es solo por cita y se llevar a cabo el lunes, 15 de Febrero 2021 de 3:30pm -7:30pm en El Centro Hispano en la Villa Latina 421 Chapanoke Road en Raleigh. El local est atrs del complejo.
Llamen at (919) 283-9108 para fijar su cita para ese dia.