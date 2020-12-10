Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus, says she is ‘feeling fine’

Legislative leaders and Gov. Roy Cooper reached a deal to ensure $30 million is allocated as promised to the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) rural broadband program.

"This pandemic has emphasized the importance of high-speed internet for people across our state and it is critical that we continue increasing access in rural communities," said Cooper in a press release. "My administration is committed to following the law and getting maximum benefit from federal Covid relief funding, and I appreciate legislative leaders and my budget staff ensuring that funds can be used to expand internet access in North Carolina."