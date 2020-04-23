Emails from Butner inmates say their ‘lives are in peril’ amid COVID-19 outbreak

BUTNER, N.C. (WNCN) – The coronavirus outbreak continues at the Butner prison complex where more than 80 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus this month, according to the Bureau of Prisons website.

Since the outbreak, both inmates and employees at the federal prison complex have tested positive for COVID-19 and five inmates have died from the virus.

Some inmates from Butner prison have emailed CBS 17 about the current conditions at the prison.

One inmate said in an email that their “lives are in peril.”

The inmate went on to say that “all of the showers, sinks, and toilets are community” and “inmates that are tasked to clean these areas are not given proper PPE.”

Another inmate said the prisoners were “supposed to be confined to their living quarters for 14 days with 6 feet of distance,” however the they went on to say “inmates are working and interacting with the staff since the first day of quarantine.”

Kristin Holmes’ boyfriend, Chris, is currently incarcerated at Butner Federal Prison Camp. She said an inmate in Chris’ dorm had COVID-19 symptoms but was not isolated even after he had been tested.

“They kept him in there until results came back positive and then they pulled him out of the dorm.”

Holmes said the beds in the dorm where Chris stays are only a few feet apart.

“There is no social distancing,” Holmes said. “These guys have five bathrooms for 135 men, and at one point they didn’t even have soap to wash their hands.”

Morgan Williamson’s dad, Douglas Williamson, is currently incarcerated at the Butner Federal Prison Camp as well.

Williamson said her father is in prison for committing a white collar crime. She said he is 57 years old and he has health problems.

She said every time she gets an alert that another Butner prisoner has died, she is afraid it is her father.

“Every time I see one, you just get a gut wrenching feeling ask, ‘Is it my dad?'” Williamson said.

Williamson said her dad has requested an early release but has been denied.

“To me that’s inhumane, to keep people there who are susceptible to this,” Williamson said. “People live in their own bubble, but outside of that bubble, there are terrible things going on. This is supposed to be the great America, what is going on?”

CBS 17 reached out to the Bureau of Prisons about these claims by the inmates and their families.

A BOP spokesperson got back with CBS 17 late Thursday and said that social distancing is in place at FCC Butner, as much as practicable.

Additionally, the BOP spokesperson said staff are making frequent rounds throughout housing units, conducting wellness checks, and if an inmate reports feeling ill, he/she is screened by health services personnel. Officials said inmates presenting symptoms are placed in isolation.

BOP officials said soap is made available throughout the institution, in the cells, and in the common areas. In addition, officials said sanitation efforts continue across all prison institutions. As the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve, a BOP spokesperson said they will update and refine their recommendations based on CDC guidance.

BOP officials said that inmates are given cloth masks on a weekly basis and cleaning supplies available for staff and inmates to regularly clean the community showers, sinks, and toilets.

A BOP spokesperson said that if inmates are quarantined they are not working and staff are provided PPE to wear at all times while entering the institutions.

A BOP spokesperson had also said they are currently reviewing all inmates to see who can be eligible for early release or home confinement.

So far, more than 1500 inmates have been placed in home confinement across the country.

The BOP did not have numbers available for how many of those inmates are from Butner.

