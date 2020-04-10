Employee at Fayetteville Hardee’s tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at a Fayetteville Hardee’s has tested positive for COVID-19 – starting a joint investigation by the Cumberland and Harnett county health departments.

The employee, who is a Harnett County resident, works at the restaurant at 2309 Gillespie Street.

The health departments are asking anyone who was at the Hardee’s during the following times to take note:

March 27, 5 a.m.-3:45 p.m.

March 28, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.

March 30, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

March 31, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

April 1, 5 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

April 2, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.

April 3, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.

April 4, 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

April 7, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Anyone who was at the Hardee’s during those times should stay home and isolate if they start to experience COVID-19 symptoms – fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.

No other Hardee’s locations in Cumberland County were affected.

The Hardee’s location was following guidelines for operation outlined in Executive Order 118 and was not providing dine-in service to customers.

The Cumberland County Epidemiology Clinic (910-433-3655) will provide information about the location and dates for potential exposure. Due to confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be provided. The phone line will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are closed April 10 for the Easter holiday.