Employee at Fayetteville Hardee’s tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at a Fayetteville Hardee’s has tested positive for COVID-19 – starting a joint investigation by the Cumberland and Harnett county health departments.
The employee, who is a Harnett County resident, works at the restaurant at 2309 Gillespie Street.
The health departments are asking anyone who was at the Hardee’s during the following times to take note:
- March 27, 5 a.m.-3:45 p.m.
- March 28, 5 a.m.-6 p.m.
- March 30, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
- March 31, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- April 1, 5 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- April 2, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- April 3, 5 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- April 4, 5 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
- April 7, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m.
Anyone who was at the Hardee’s during those times should stay home and isolate if they start to experience COVID-19 symptoms – fever, coughing, or shortness of breath.
No other Hardee’s locations in Cumberland County were affected.
The Hardee’s location was following guidelines for operation outlined in Executive Order 118 and was not providing dine-in service to customers.
The Cumberland County Epidemiology Clinic (910-433-3655) will provide information about the location and dates for potential exposure. Due to confidentiality, no further information about the patient will be provided. The phone line will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Offices are closed April 10 for the Easter holiday.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8