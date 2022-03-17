RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A key COVID-19 indicator has dipped to its lowest level in North Carolina since the earliest days of the pandemic.

The rate at which people visit emergency rooms with COVID-like symptoms was at just 2 percent for the week ending March 12, the state Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

A graph published by the agency shows that the rate is at its lowest point since early March 2020, when the pandemic was in its infancy. It also was slightly higher in the 2 percent range in the early summer of 2021.

That rate is considered one of the earliest indicators of a potential rise in cases, and is one of the seven measures the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services will continue to track once it switches from daily to weekly updates on March 23.

That drop came as the number of new breakthrough COVID-19 cases dropped, with the agency reporting roughly 7,000 new post-vaccination cases between Feb. 27 and March 5. Nearly 20,000 breakthrough cases were reported the week before.

The 546,598 cumulative breakthrough cases mean nearly 9 percent of the state’s 6.1 million fully vaccinated people have reported one. The weekly report does not specify how many of those vaccinated people also were boosted.

For the second straight week, the omicron variant accounted for 100 percent of the samples sequenced by labs across the state.

The report does not differentiate between the original omicron variant and the “stealth” omicron subvariant that federal health officials say is accounting for a growing share of cases globally and in the Southeast.

While the unvaccinated account for most people in hospitals and in intensive care units, those rates continued to tick down slightly.

Unvaccinated people accounted for 60 percent of overall hospitalizations, down from 61 percent a week earlier, and 67 percent of those in ICUs.