Experts: Access to COVID-19 testing is a hurdle to reopening US economy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Experts say more widespread diagnostic testing for coronavirus is needed to help get the world back to normal. Several new testing options may soon help.

According to medical experts, COVID-19 testing in the United States isn’t close to what it needs to be.

“In order to understand the basic substrate that we’re dealing with, the basic number of people who have it, whether or not they have symptoms, we have to be ready for extensive testing,” said Dr. David Skorton, the CEO of Association Of American Medical Colleges.

The COVID Tracking Project said more than 3.2 million tests have been run in the United States. That amounts to less than 1 percent of the population. That number falls short of what is needed to reopen the country, experts said.

The American Enterprise Institute estimated 750,000 tests per week are needed. Other organizations put that figure in the millions. The United States Department of Health and Human Services gave permission for pharmacists to conduct tests to help ease the burden on other medical professionals.

It still isn’t worth rushing to a pharmacy to get one, though.

“We encourage them to go to the CDC website to determine the criteria of who can be tested and then go to the website of their local pharmacy to determine whether the company is going to be doing the testing and what protocol, procedures, and logistics are needed to do the testing,” said Steve Anderson, who is the President of National Association of Chain Drug Stores.

LabCorp, which is based in North Carolina, is adding a new take-home COVID-19 test. The Food and Drug Administration approved the kit, which is called Pixel. It costs $119 and is sent to a person’s home after the person receives a doctor’s approval. People who get the test need to pay outright because LabCorp doesn’t bill insurance.

LabCorp has independent physicians available to review and approve test requests. It requires the person taking it to do a nasal swab then mail it back. Results are available online.

Before LabCorp’s in-home test, all testing relied on drive-thru sites or in-clinic and hospital testing. Having this test available will help, albeit not instantly. LabCorp said the Pixel test will initially be made available to health care workers before it’s sold to the public.

