President Joe Biden said on 60 Minutes on Sunday night that the COVID-19 pandemic is “over.”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Is the COVID-19 pandemic actually over?

President Joe Biden became the latest public leader to point to the finish line, making the proclamation a few days after the World Health Organization chief says the end is in sight.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said in a weekend interview with 60 Minutes.

“We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over,” he added. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing, and I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Dr. Jonathan Quick, an expert on epidemics at the Duke Global Health Institute, says that kind of declaration at this point might still be premature — even 2 1/2 years into COVID.

“It doesn’t matter what we declare in the U.S,” Quick said Monday. “This virus is still spreading.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the U.S. is still averaging more than 60,000 new cases — with even more likely unreported — and nearly 400 deaths per day.

Those figures are down from the peaks of 800,000 cases a day during the omicron surge in January and more than 3,000 deaths a day in early 2021 before the vaccines were deployed — but are still too high.

“If we allow it to spread, we can’t expect to have our the airways internationally open as much as we would like, and we cannot get back to anything close to the normal we could have if we don’t agree on a definition,” he said. “And then really make sure that that the most vulnerable are protected with the tools we have.”

The CDC says 80 percent of people have had at least one shot of vaccine, but just 67 percent have received two and only 49 percent have gotten a first booster.

“For this particular virus, where we still have a risk of new variants coming out, and continues to evolve, I’d look at how protected the population is. We’re not protected,” he said.

The first thing that needs to be settled, he said, is what exactly it means for the COVID-19 pandemic to be considered “over.” Quick says it’s up to public health leaders around the globe to clearly define that goal.

“Because each virus is different, we end up creating a definition, a specific definition for that outbreak,” he said.

Reaching that end of the pandemic stage would mean the beginning of the endemic stage — marked by slower spread and at levels that does not cause the massive levels of disruption to society that widely marked 2020 and ’21.

Yale researchers say COVID might not reach that point until 2024.

“By definition, when we say the pandemic’s over, the virus is still here,” Quick said. “The difference is whether you’ve got something that you say is at a level of spread that would make it a pandemic. With some pandemics we can eradicate or eliminate them, and then it wouldn’t even be endemic. I’d rather eradicate it. That’s not going to happen with this particular virus.”