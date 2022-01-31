Fact check: Has COVID-19 omicron surge been even harder on Blacks, Latinos?

TOPSHOT – Jose Vatres (R) holds his son Aidin who reacts as nurse practitioner Alexander Panis (L) takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a mobile testing station in a public school parking area in Compton, California, just south of Los Angeles, on April 28, 2020. – St. John’s Well Child and Family Center is providing COVID-19 testing sites in African-American and Latino communities which have been neglected in terms of testing as compared to wealthier areas of Los Angeles County. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s no question the COVID-19 pandemic has hit minorities hard — but has omicron been even tougher on them?

A recent statement from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services runs through a lengthy list of statistics to make the case that it indeed has been.

THE CLAIM: NCDHHS says the rate of infections was “twice as high” for Blacks than whites, and “as much as 57 percent higher among the Hispanic population” versus non-Hispanics. It also says that case rates for Blacks were lower than they were for whites when December started, and that during the first 17 days of 2022, hospitalization rates for Blacks were “nearly double the rate of whites.”

THE FACTS: Dr. Audrea Caesar, the chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the University of North Carolina, says those numbers check out.

“We have seen an uptick in cases, in hospitalizations and deaths related to the omicron variant,” she said.

White people (170 cases for every 100,000 people) were catching COVID-19 at a higher rate in late November than Black people (129 cases per capita).

(This chart shows the COVID case rates in North Carolina for Black and white people, with the blue line indicating those rates for Blacks and the purple line for whites. Source: NCDHHS.)

That flipped in about a month, with the rate skyrocketing for Black people (1,831) compared to whites (982) during the first week of January.

The same spike happening in Latinos — whose case rate hit 1,920 for every 100,000 people during the week of Jan. 9 — compared to non-Latinos (1,313 cases per capita).

(This chart shows the COVID case rates in North Carolina for Latino and non-Latino people, with the dark blue line indicating those rates for Latinos and the light blue one for non-Latinos. Source: NCDHHS.)

But Caesar took slight exception to one word in the headline of that news release — “re-emerge.”

“I’d like to suggest that these disparities haven’t reemerged,” she said. “The inequitable conditions that have caused the disparities have always been present.”

The pandemic has only made them worse, Caesar said, adding that the reason the case rates for Blacks dipped below those of whites in early December was because of “a lot of great work happening in the community, and us being intentional about serving some of our communities.”

But that raises a question. Is there something specific to the omicron surge that hit minorities especially hard? Or is this what happens during any surge?

“I think that’s part of it, just because of the susceptibility,” said Victor Armstrong, the chief health equity officer at NCDHHS.

He says one reason is because Blacks and Latinos tend to be frontline workers for whom shifting to working remotely isn’t as practical as it is for those in other fields.

“And with omicron being much more highly transmissible, it really makes them much more susceptible,” he said.

Omicron almost certainly won’t be the last variant to trigger a surge. So what can state leaders do to prevent such a gap from growing wider next time?

“We have to look directly at the social determinants of health,” Caesar said. “It’s important to recognize that these disparities have existed in our state long before COVID-19. So we need to start looking at ourselves and addressing bias and increasing cultural sensitivity in the way we serve the people of North Carolina.”

Armstrong says a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work, with solutions and remedies tailored to the needs of specific communities.

“How can we even look geographically at whether there are pockets of surges?” Armstrong said. “We can drill down into counties and see what the numbers are. But we’re also starting to look at, can we look at certain ZIP codes and can we target our efforts even more so than we have in the past?

“And I think that’s the way that we’re going to mitigate this, because if we are we missing any segment of the population, it means that our mechanisms may not be as effective in that area as they are in other areas,” he said.