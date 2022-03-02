RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CDC’s new COVID-19 map has only been out for less than a week and it may already be out of date.

The community levels map released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measures COVID risk in a different way, by factoring in how crowded area hospitals are with COVID patients.

The CDC’s community level map for North Carolina, which was last updated Feb. 24 and may already be out of date. (Source: CDC)

Unlike the much-maligned transmission map — in which 95 of North Carolina’s counties are still stuck in the red zone with the highest levels of spread — the new map shows none of our counties in the red zone.

Because there is no red zone.

The CDC’s community transmission map for North Carolina showed 95 of the state’s counties still in the red zone with the highest level of transmission Wednesday afternoon. (Source: CDC)

Instead, it uses three colors — orange, yellow and green — to gauge the threat level for every county in the state and the county, with orange marking the highest level and green the lowest.

The key standards are fewer than 200 new cases for every 100,000 people during the previous week, the per capita rate of COVID hospital admissions and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients.

The CDC says people can safely take a break from wearing masks in counties that are either yellow or green.

When it released the map last Friday, the CDC says more than 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in counties where COVID poses a low or medium threat to hospitals.

But a closer look showed that in North Carolina, the opposite is true.

Nearly three-quarters of counties in the state — 73 of them — were colored orange with a high COVID community level.

And only 33 percent of the state’s population of 10.4 million live in one of those other 27 counties. Of North Carolina’s six largest counties, the only one not shaded orange is Mecklenburg.

And yet, mask rules are dropping all across the state.

Orange County is one of those counties colored orange on the CDC’s new map. But officials there said Wednesday that their case rate and hospital occupancy rates have dropped low enough on the CDC’s scale that, starting Monday, masks will be optional indoors.

County leaders measured their case rate at 150 new cases for every 100,000 people and said COVID patients occupy 13 percent of their hospital beds. Both numbers meet the standards set by the CDC.

Numbers from the state Department of Health and Human Services show way more counties (94) meeting that case-rate standard than the CDC does (27).

In fact, for every county in the state, the case rate determined by NCDHHS is lower than the older one from the CDC. And in 81 of them, the difference between them is 100 cases per capita or greater — further evidence of just how quickly those numbers are falling, and how quickly a map can become outdated, as the omicron surge recedes.

So, which map should you pay attention to?

Dr. Lisa Pickett, the chief medical officer at Duke University Hospital, said officials there are “putting a lot of pieces together.”

“We’re taking the CDC guidance and then we’re looking to our local leaders who are looking at mask mandates and things like that to make a plan for how we will take care of with our patients and their loved ones,” she said.