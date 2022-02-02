Fact check: No, NC really shouldn’t rank 49th in giving COVID boosters. Here’s why not

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Does North Carolina really rank next-to-last in the nation in giving booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says so.

But numbers from the state paint an entirely different picture.

Who’s right?

A closer look at the numbers shows a massive gap in the federal and state governments — roughly 1.5 million booster doses.

NCDHHS claims nearly 3 million. The CDC has it at about 1.4 million.

Why so far apart?

It has to do with the system North Carolina uses to record those booster doses, said Bailey Pennington, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Resources.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaccine Management System — or, CVMS — links the data within and between the two programs, state providers and federal pharmacy, which covers places like CVS, Walgreens and other chains.

That link allows NCDHHS to track which people received booster doses, even if they came through different programs, and those doses are added to the state dashboard.

But the CDC’s system is unable to make that link, so its total number of booster doses is lower — much lower, it turns out.

An expert says the explanation adds up.

“Certainly, it makes sense, given the complexity of these systems,” said Dr. Emily O’Brien, an epidemiologist at the Duke Clinical Research Institute. “It makes sense that there’s some work on the back end to try to integrate those data.”

But what strikes her is just how far apart those totals are.

“There might be a slight lag in one data source relative to another,” she said. “But they’re generally using similar types of information, and from similar sources, to answer some of these high-level questions like, ‘How many people were diagnosed with COVID yesterday?’ or ‘How many people have been vaccinated in my state?’ So that’s where the the surprise, I think, comes up.”

The state says just under half of its fully vaccinated people has received an extra dose. The CDC puts it at 24 percent.

The only state that ranks below North Carolina is New Hampshire — which, according to CDC figures has given boosters to just 19 percent of its fully vaccinated people. That state’s total is 175,000 of them.

But published reports indicate New Hampshire is dealing with the same type of data-reporting issues that North Carolina is — meaning the CDC’s booster total for that state is also likely a massive undercount.

CDC spokesman Scott Pauley said the agency is looking into the problems.

So, where should our state rank?

Closer to the top, actually.

The 47 percent reported by NCDHHS would put North Carolina firmly in the top 20, depending on how that rate is rounded. Connecticut ranks 14th with 47 percent, followed by Nebraska (46.8 percent), Hawaii (46.5 percent) and Maryland (46.4 percent).

But it brings up a critical question: Why does it matter where North Carolina or any state ranks at all? Isn’t it just scorekeeping?

O’Brien points to three key reasons why it goes well beyond that.

“People might think, ‘Well, the dashboards are helpful, but they’re not really impacting the way that we live our lives,’” she said. “And I would argue that that’s actually probably not true for many of us.”

First, those numbers help everyone determine their own comfort and risk levels when it comes to avoiding the virus.

Policymakers rely on those numbers to make decisions about where to spend money.

“And they might act differently if they think that our state is lagging way behind others, rather than if we’re doing well,” she said.

And there’s a degree of public trust that could wobble with inaccurate numbers.

“Having discrepancies is OK. That happens a lot in science, and there’s usually a good explanation,” O’Brien said. “I just think that they need to be acknowledged up front, so that people know how to interpret the data and understand the limitations as they’re using those data to guide their own decisions.”