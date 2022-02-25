RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The omicron variant of COVID-19 was supposed to be relatively mild.

But could it have turned out to be deadlier than the delta variant was?

Published reports over the past few weeks indicated that deaths during the omicron surge were indeed higher than those from delta.

CBS 17 checked the facts behind them and found it’s all a matter of perspective.

“There’s a few different ways to look at this,” said Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

The simplest way to do it is by looking at the raw death totals — and by that measure, it’s no contest.

There were about 5,000 deaths in North Carolina during the delta surge, compared to about 3,000 — and counting — during the omicron wave, which is still winding down.

But that can be deceiving because the delta surge lasted much longer — about three months during the late summer and early fall — than omicron did. Omicron has only been the dominant strain in North Carolina for about two months.

So perhaps a more accurate way to track it would be the average number of deaths coming in per day.

That’s where omicron looks deadlier.

That average peaked at 83 per day two weeks ago. During delta, that figure never got higher than 75 on Oct. 5.

But a big reason for that is because of the sheer volume of cases. The 34 days with the most cases reported all came between Dec. 30 and Feb. 4.

“Even when events are not so common, at scale, they can affect a lot of people,” said Dr. Sudha Raman, an assistant professor of population health sciences at the Duke University School of Medicine. “And I think that’s what’s happened here with omicron.”

So the percentage of people who died after catching omicron was actually lower than that percentage among people who caught delta.

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that for every 1,000 cases, there were 13 deaths during delta — compared to just nine for omicron.

“So of the proportion of people who were infected, fewer died,” Wohl said. “But so many were infected, that there was a higher number of people who actually died of COVID-19.”

Both of those rates pale in comparison to what it was during the surge last winter, when 16 of every 1,000 infected people died. That, of course, was well before the vaccines became widely available.

That’s the primary explanation for why that rate has been lower during omicron, Wohl said.

“We are now in a situation where a lot of us, to some degree or another, have immunity to some extent against COVID-19,” Wohl said. “That’s what’s made all the difference. That’s why we had 30 million people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 and relatively few deaths, proportionately. It’s because of that immunity, not because omicron is a wimpy virus. It’s because we’ve built up some protection.”

Of those three different ways to count those deaths, which do the doctors prefer?

Wohl says both the absolute number and the rates are important.

“That’s a lot of deaths,” he said. “That’s a lot of burden, of course, for families, for communities, but also for hospitals, in ICUs, et cetera. … Does it matter that there were a lot more cases in the community (during omicron)? So I think it depends what perspective you’re looking at it from.”

Raman says the death rate “is an important number to look at” because, practically, the goal is to prevent hospitals from being too stressed to provide care for everyone who needs it.

“Though we have the vaccine,” she said, “sort of protecting some people against hospitalization and death, it isn’t quite enough to keep our hospitals out of being very taxed by people getting sick and coming into the hospital.”