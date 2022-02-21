Fact-checking the way we check facts, and finding better ways to smack down fake news

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — From miracle cures for COVID-19 to numbers that lie, we’ve been busting myths and misinformation about the pandemic.

Nearly two years into it, a question: Are we going about it the wrong way?

A new paper co-authored by a Triangle expert on fake news points out a few things we can all do better.

Perhaps the way we check facts deserves a fact-check of its own.

“There’s more we could be doing to work together to try to get through this collectively together,” said Brian Southwell, a senior research scientist at RTI International and an expert in human behavior.

It’s easy to shame people who fall for misinformation and share the things they see on social media with others.

But that might be the wrong approach, Southwell said.

“I think it’s really easy to blame people that are falling prey to it, and saying, ‘Well, they’re, really causing a lot of our problems,’” he said. “I don’t think that’s entirely fair. I think we need more empathy and sympathy, and to recognize that we’re all vulnerable to misinformation. And that we probably need to be thinking a little bit differently about it.”

A better question might be why those people look to those inaccurate sources of information instead of trusting the people — doctors, health care providers and others in public health — who do have the right answers.

He points out that misinformation-spreaders might not have the relationships with those in health care — and fill that void with fake news.

“If you’ve got a situation which people are lacking trust, then they might well turn to other sources of information as alternatives,” he said.

So what’s the solution?

They argue in the paper that it comes down to people involved in health care being accessible and doing the hard, shoe-leather work, saying they “could consider on-the-ground trust-building efforts as a path forward.”

They also point to “resource-limited settings, such as a Native American reservation” where “investment in local networks and local resources — rather than simply tracking myths appearing online — can be useful.”

One key: Doing so in a way that convinces the misinformed that they have their best interests in mind, he said.

“If I don’t think you care if I live or die, I may not be willing to trust you, even though I think you’re a smart guy,” he said.

It also means paying attention to the way we set the record straight.

That means not blaming them for being vulnerable or gullible, Southwell said.

“Diplomatically pointing out that there is a set of facts that they ought to be paying attention to is an important way to go about it,” he said. “I do think that people depend on news outlets for credible information, and there’s a great service that you’re providing there, and helping to clarify.

“But it’s also important, probably, to make sure that we’re we’re doing that in a way that leaves the door open for people to rejoin the conversation and to recognize that, ‘Well, I might have been mistaken about that yesterday, but thanks for pointing that out,’” he continued. “And I think people will be more open to being corrected if they didn’t feel shamed by it.”