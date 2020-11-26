Families making quick road trips for Thanksgiving; AAA estimates more people behind wheel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – This year, AAA is predicting more people will hit the road versus any other mode of travel.

Most people who CBS 17 spoke with on Wednesday evening at a rest stop along Interstate 40 said they felt safer on the road more than anything else.

“I don’t want to be too far with COVID going on and everything. So, I figured it wouldn’t be too crowded this time of year,” Joe Wilson said.

Wilson and his family left Durham Wednesday and were headed to celebrate Thanksgiving in Myrtle Beach at their beach house.

He said that any other year they would fly, but instead decided to drive somewhere closer to home.

As for the Detzi family, they left Chapel Hill the same day. They were headed to Southport to visit family.

“We had talked about it. We were back and forth about it, and ultimately we decided we were willing to take the risk,” said Chris Detzi.

He said he, his wife, and kids quarantined for about a week in preparation so the kids can see their grandparents.

“We did what we think we can. So, we’ll keep safe,” said Jamie Detzi.

AAA also predicted that more people are likely to make quick road trips this year and reduce the number of days they are away. It also said 95 percent of holiday travel will mostly be behind the wheel.

“We are doing good so far. I’m just praying we get their quickly,” Wilson said.