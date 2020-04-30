Family of prisoners concerned as COVID-19 cases at Butner surpass 250

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of coronavirus cases at the Butner prison complex continue to rise. As of Thursday evening, the prison had 257 confirmed cases.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, these confirmed cases include 237 inmates and 20 staff.

Six Butner inmates have died as a result of COVID-19.

Bureau of Prisons officials recently said that 70 percent of tested inmates at federal prison facilities across the country have coronavirus.

The recent data is concerning to Amanda Toney, whose fiancé, Brandon, is an inmate at Butner.

“It makes me angry. I feel worried,” Toney said. “It’s not like him not to email or call.”

Toney said her fiancé is serving time at Butner for a drug charge. She has not heard from him in three days.

She said the last time she heard from Brandon, he was not feeling well at all.

“He has been sick. He said he’s never felt so bad before,” Toney said.

Toney said Brandon and other inmates in his unit were tested for the coronavirus last week. On Thursday afternoon, she found out that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Toney said Brandon told her the prison is not properly isolating inmates who have COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, she said she would like the prison to update families more frequently about the inmates’ conditions.

“I’m worried because I just feel like if it would have been prevented to begin with, the cases wouldn’t have increased to the number of inmates it has now,” Toney said.

CBS 17 reached out to the BOP, but questions about the percentage of tested inmates at Butner with COVID-19 were not answered.

As for Toney, she argues the prison should do more and that more inmates should be released if they are in prison for a nonviolent offense.

“Yes, they are inmates. They’ve done a crime, but they’re not on a death sentence,” Toney said. “I mean, they’re paying for their crime and there’s no excuse for this.”

The BOP said it will continue to isolate inmates who have symptoms. Masks will also be provided to all inmates and staff.

So far, 1,871 inmates from across the country have been released to home confinement. The BOP has not released numbers for how many inmates at Butner have been released to home confinement.

