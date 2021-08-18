Fayetteville mask mandate goes into effect Friday

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville’s mayor issued an amended emergency declaration to put a mask mandate in place effective Friday.

Mayor Mitch Colvin’s state of emergency is “due to the rapid and prevalent spread of the COVID Delta variant.”

Read Colvin’s amended state of emergency

The mask mandate, which begins at 5 p.m. Friday, requires a face-covering to be worn in city limits if you are in contact with someone who is not a household member.

A mask does not need to be worn when eating or drinking, the order states.

The mandate applies to public and private spaces but not private individual offices.

Masks are to be worn outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

Children under the age of 2 are exempt from the mandate.

The declaration lists a series of other exemptions.