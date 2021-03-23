Fayetteville medical facility runs out of COVID-19 vaccination appts. after opening to Group 5

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cape Fear Valley Health said all COVID-19 vaccine appointments are filled for this week.

But there is a walk-in clinic Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cape Fear Valley Health Rehabilitation Center.

There will be about 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine available for anyone 18 and older.

The health system moved on to start vaccinating Group 5 this week, after demand from Groups 1-4 dropped last week.

The health system has about 5,000 first dose vaccines to use this week for anyone 18 and older, or 16 and older for the Pfizer vaccine.

“I got my first vaccine shot today,” said 16-year-old David Brockington. “I wanted to protect me and my family from getting COVID.”

His mom, Daisy, is a nurse at Cape Fear Valley Health.

She said she’s happy to have her son now vaccinated as well as herself.

“I was so excited when they’re like ya you got this appointment today,” she said.

Ben Hunt, 23, came from Durham to get his shot at Cape Fear Valley Health Pavilion North Tuesday.

“It’s super great to have somewhere that is offering the vaccine,” Hunt said. “I didn’t think I was going to be able to get it until May, so to be able to get it now is just a huge blessing.”

Cape Fear Valley Health has typically been moving ahead of the state guidelines for the vaccine rollout.

Paramedic Julia Love said a big reason for their success has been getting their pharmacists involved in running the clinics.

“They are very hard working, they’re smart people, they’re efficient and process minded,” Love said. “They have done a fantastic job.”

Appointments for next week will be available Friday at 5 p.m.

“A really great sigh of relief,” Hunt said. “You can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and it feels like things are starting to come to an end slowly but surely.”