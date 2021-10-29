FDA approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids, here’s what comes next

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – FDA director Dr. Janet Woodcock gave her agency’s official stamp of approval for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children five to 11 on Friday.

An advisory committee for the FDA recommended the vaccine earlier this week.

Pfizer’s vaccine for children would be a 10 microgram dose, a third of what adults receive.

Of the 1,518 children in the trials, injection site reactions were the most common side effects. Pfizer said their vaccine was 91 percent effective against symptomatic infection for this age group.

The FDA authorization now moves the children in this age group closer to vaccination.

Next week, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet to discuss the same topic. This vote would take place during their meeting on Nov. 2 or Nov. 3.

CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky would then be charged with making the final decision for that agency. That decision could come as soon as the evening of the advisory committee’s vote.

If both the CDC director chooses to recommend Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine, child vaccinations could start as soon as the end of next week but it will be dependent on when the White House sends the state its allotted doses.

Packing for the child vaccines would be different. Depending on where the doses are shipped, it could take a few days for them to become available.