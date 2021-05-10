FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The FDA expanded its emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15, a news release said Monday.

According to the FDA, about 1.5 million COVID-19 cases were reported in patients ages 11 to 17 between March 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021. While younger people generally have milder COVID-19 disease compared to adults, officials said this expansion of the emergency use authorization is the next step in curbing the pandemic.

“The FDA’s expansion of the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to include adolescents 12 through 15 years of age is a significant step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. “Today’s action allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.

“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations.”