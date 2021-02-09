FDA emergency authorization allows 2 antibody treatments to be used at same time

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – An emergency use authorization issued Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration allows doctors to use two monoclonal antibodies together in the treatment of COVID-19.

The two treatments, bamlanivimab and etesevimab, when administered together, led to a 70 percent reduction in deaths in a study. It has been approved for adults and pediatric patients who are at least 12 years old and weigh at least 88 points, the FDA said.

The use of the two treatments is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or need oxygen therapy.

The safety and effectiveness of this therapy remains under investigation, the FDA said.

“Today’s action, which provides another treatment for COVID-19, reflects the FDA’s strong commitment to working with sponsors to expand potential treatment options health care providers can use to fight this pandemic,” said Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., acting director of the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. “The data supporting this emergency authorization add to emerging evidence that points to the clinical utility of neutralizing antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 in certain patients. As part of our Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, the FDA uses every resource at our disposal to make treatments such as these monoclonal antibodies available while continuing to study their safety and effectiveness.”

Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful pathogens, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The authorization was issued to Eli Lilly and Co.