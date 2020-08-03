FDA lists more than 100 potentially toxic hand sanitizers after latest recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its list of potentially dangerous hand sanitizers to more than 100. In the latest recall, the maker of Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer is recalling the product, imported from Mexico, after the FDA found a sample to be contaminated with methanol, according to a notice published Sunday by the agency.

The recalled product bears a red logo with the word “Jaloma” written in white letters, and was distributed throughout the U.S., according to the manufacturer, Laboratorios Jaloma. Consumers who purchased the product should stop using it and return it to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

The FDA in June started warning consumers that some brands of sanitizer, mostly manufactured in Mexico, were contaminated with methanol. Better known as wood alcohol, the substance can be harmful if absorbed through the skin and deadly if swallowed, with children especially vulnerable. (See full list below.)

Demand for hand sanitizer has spiked due to the coronavirus pandemic, as public health officials encourage frequent hand-washing. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol if soap and water are not available.

“Methanol is an acutely toxic substance,” William Banner, an Oklahoma pediatrician and board president of the American Association of Poison Control Centers, recently told CBS MoneyWatch. Unlike some substances that require sustained exposure to cause serious harm, wood alcohol has a long history of severe toxicity that led to the term “blind drunk” due to potential damage to the optic nerve, he added.

The FDA in recent weeks has issued frequent reminders urging consumers to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after coughing, sneezing or blowing one’s nose.

Additionally, the FDA reminds consumers that no drugs, including hand sanitizers — which are regulated by the FDA as over-the-counter, nonprescription drugs — are approved by the FDA to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Here’s a rundown of hand sanitizers to avoid:

Blumen Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear Ethyl Alcohol 70%

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Clear

KLAR AND DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

MODESA Instant Hand Sanitizer Moisturizers and Vitamin E

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer

The Honeykeeper Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Advanced Hand Sanitizer Clear

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe

BLUMEN Clear Advanced Instant Hand Sanitizer Lavender

BLUMEN Aloe Advanced Hand Sanitizer, with 70 Alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Lavender, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Advanced Hand Sanitizer Aloe, with 70% alcohol

Blumen Antibacterial Fresh Citrus Hand Sanitizer

Blumen Hand Sanitizer Fresh Citrus

KLAR and DANVER Instant Hand Sanitizer

Hello Kitty Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Vitamin E and Aloe)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer (Aloe and Moisturizers)

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Vitamin E and Aloe

Assured Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe and Moisturizers

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Fragrance Free

BLUMEN Instant Hand Sanitizer Aloe Vera

Assured Aloe

bio aaa Advance Hand Sanitizer

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 4 oz

LumiSkin Advance Hand Sanitizer 16 oz

QualitaMed Hand Sanitizer

NEXT Hand Sanitizer

Clear Advanced Hand Sanitizer with 70% Alcohol extra soft with glycerin and aloe

NuuxSan Instant Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer

NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Aloe and Moisturizers

Assured Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Vitamin E and Aloe

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Aloe Vera

Modesa Instant Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizers and Vitamin E

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Herbacil Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer 70% Alcohol

Earths Amenities Instant Unscented Hand Sanitizer with Aloe Vera Advanced

Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

Vidanos Easy Cleaning Rentals Hand Sanitizer Agavespa Skincare

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Hand sanitizer Gel Unscented 70% Alcohol

Medicare Alcohol Antiseptic Topical Solution

GelBact Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer

TriCleanz

Sayab Antisepctic Hand Sanitizer 100

Jaloma Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 62% with Vitamin E

Leiper’s Fork Distillery Bulk Disinfectant per 5 gallon and Leiper’s Fork Distillery 16 oz bottle

Andy’s Best

Andy’s

NeoNatural

Plus Advanced

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Lubricants Instant Hand Sanitizer

Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer

Selecto Hand Sanitizer

Shine and Clean Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol

Hand Sanitizer Disinfectant Gel 70% Ethyl Alcohol Rinse Free Hand Rub

Mystic Shield Protection hand sanitizer

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 70% alcohol

Born Basic. Anti-Bac Hand Sanitizer 65% Alcohol

Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Cavalry

ENLIVEN Hand Sanitizing Gel

Lux Eoi Hand Sanitizing Gel

Scent Theory — Keep It Clean — Pure Clean Anti-bacterial Hand Sanitizer

Bersih Hand Sanitizer Gel Fragrance Free

Bersih Antiseptic Alcohol 70% Topical Solution hand sanitizer

Purity Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Hand Sanitizer Gel Alcohol 70%

TriCleanz Tritanium Labs Hand Sanitizer

Britz Hand Sanitizer Ethyl Alcohol 70%

Parabola Hand Sanitizer

Urbane Bath and Body Hand Sanitizer

Cleaner Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free 70%

Handzer Hand Sanitizer Rinse Free

Kleanz Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Advanced

Be Safe Hand Sanitizer

Wave Hand Sanitizer Gel

DAESI Hand Sanitizer