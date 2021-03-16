FEMA to begin reimbursing families for funeral costs related to COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON (WNCN) – FEMA’s acting administrator said the agency will establish a “1-800” number in April to begin reimbursing families of Americans who died of COVID-19 for funeral costs.

Robert Fenton, who is currently serving as senior official performing the duties of FEMA administrator, made the announcement on Tuesday.

Fenton said the program has been stalled as the Federal Emergency Management Agency has worked to avoid fraud.

FEMA said the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 set aside $2 billion for the agency to reimburse individuals and households for COVID-19-related funeral expenses.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters. We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus,” FEMA says on its website.

FEMA said additional guidance is being worked on and will be released soon.

The agency encourages those who have COVID-19 funeral expenses to keep and gather documentation.