Few vaccine appointments are canceled or no-showed, various central NC providers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Many people want to find a vaccine and get it as quickly as possible, leading them to sign up for multiple waitlists and appointments.

Olga Gomez said she felt relief after her getting her dose.

“I feel I can get back to normal, somehow, eventually,” Gomez said.

She got her appointment at the Wake County Health Department.

“As a matter of fact, I set up two. I need to cancel the other one,” she said.

Health officials said it’s common for people to sign up for multiple appointments or waitlists for the vaccine.

“If someone cancels, is it the end of the world? And the answer’s no. It’s not the end of the world,” said Ryan Jury, mass vaccination branch director with Wake County.

Wake County Public Health ties their appointments to available doses and constantly monitors supply. Officials also look ahead to see where there are a lot of available appointments, like at PNC Arena, and invite more people based on that.

“We don’t schedule long into the future because, one, it helps reduce no-shows. And two, we don’t know how many doses we’re going to get,” Jury said.

UNC Health, Duke Health, Walgreens, WakeMed, and Cape Fear Valley all said less than 10 percent of appointments are canceled or are no-shows.

They find patients to backfill those empty spots.

Some will send leftover vaccine to another place that needs it if they can’t find anyone, making sure to not waste doses.

Health officials said they don’t mind if you’re on multiple lists, but prefer you at least cancel any appointments you have that you don’t plan on going to. This also helps them better predict demand.