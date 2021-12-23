Fewer COVID-19 testing sites open Christmas Eve, but you do have options

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Testing sites in central North Carolina saw a rush of people Thursday amid a surge in COVID-19, just as families are preparing to gather for the holidays.

Wake County added thousands of testing appointments across several sites, and CBS 17 found long lines and constant demand two days ahead of Christmas.

“Just going to see my family,” Brock Banks said while waiting at the Kidd Road testing site. “Make sure I don’t give them something they don’t need or want.”

Braylla Strayhorn got tested at Wake County’s Vision Church testing site ahead of planned holiday travels.



“I just want to be extra cautious with everything going on,” she said.

Those preemptive tests ahead of family gatherings combined with rapidly spreading cases and upcoming holiday testing site closures made Thursday a busy day. Wake County health officials said Thursday evening they’re expecting a full report from testing vendor Radeas Friday morning on just how much demand they saw Thursday.

A worker at one testing site said that in two and a half months on the job, it was the single busiest day she had personally worked.

And while Wake County’s permanent testing sites will close Christmas Eve through Sunday, there are options for people hoping to get tested over the next several days. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ website lists numerous Christmas Eve options for testing at no cost – with some Christmas Day options as well.

Additionally, MAKO Medical will operate a testing site Friday on Rock Quarry Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Pharmacies also offer testing, although a quick search of major pharmacy websites does show appointments quickly filling up for Friday.