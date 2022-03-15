RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The number of COVID-19 clusters at North Carolina’s K-12 schools has fallen for the fifth straight week.

A weekly list of clusters released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services showed 70 of them — a drop of five from the week before.

The current total is less than half of what it was at the omicron peak of 174 on Feb. 8, and reached a low for 2022.

The count of clusters at day care centers dropped by six to 21, the fewest in two months. There were 19 on Jan. 18.

Those counts have dropped steadily as the omicron surge that pushed the statewide daily case counts into the 10,000s has faded and restrictions have been lifted.

But it’s probably too soon for the widespread lifting of mask mandates in school districts to show up in the cluster numbers, either way.