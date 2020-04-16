Firefighter with no underlying conditions dies from COVID-19 complications

CHICAGO — The first Chicago firefighter who died from COVID-19 complications was laid to rest Monday.

Mario Araujo, 49, passed away after complications from the virus, according to the Chicago Fire Department, WGN reports. 

He was a 17-year veteran of the department and served most of his career at Engine Company 102 in Rogers Park.

“CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening,” CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Fire officials say he was hopeful and dedicated and had no underlying health conditions. 

