WASHINGTON (WNCN) – The first lady expressed her appreciation for nurses in a Twitter video published early Wednesday

First lady Melania Trump said nurses have gone above and beyond their call of duty to battle the “invisible enemy, COVID-19.”

Her message was sent out as part of National Nurses Day.

On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses. You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit. pic.twitter.com/5WDVjpAnGy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2020

