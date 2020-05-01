First responders in Raleigh, Durham earning hazard pay for working during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police and firefighters in the cities of Raleigh and Durham are getting premium pay for working during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do support that,” said Ashley Cameron, who lives in Raleigh. “Being a nurse myself, being exposed to the public on a daily basis does put you at a slightly higher risk. It’s a great, nice incentive.” ​

The temporary 5-percent raise went into effect in March. A variety of other essential employees who help keep the cities running are also getting a bigger paycheck.​ In Durham, that includes people who work in emergency communications, garbage collection, plant operations, infrastructure maintenance, and traffic signal operations.​

“All these people are still helping the city run. Without them, who knows what would be happening,” said Ross Quaranta, who lives in Raleigh. “So I think it’s a great thing and I’m all for it.”

Ultimately, taxpayers are paying for the temporary raise. ​A spokesperson for the city of Raleigh told CBS 17 that premium pay is funded through the department budgets where the employee works. A spokesperson for the City of Durham said premium pay is funded mostly through the city’s general fund and individual department budgets.

“They’re risking their lives to be out there and keeping everything functioning and running the way it needs to be,” said Quaranta. “They don’t have the option to stay home, so they deserve it.” ​

Premium pay for Durham is expected to end on May 31.​ An end date for Raleigh employees receiving premium pay has not been determined.

