Following pause over J&J shot, UNC-CH reopens student COVID-19 vaccination clinic

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – UNC-Chapel Hill reopened its COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students on Friday.

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill paused the clinic earlier this week at the recommendation of the CDC because they were using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

They are now administering the Moderna vaccine.

The university said they had 120 appointments on Friday, which is more appointments than they had before they paused the clinic.

Tar Heels shared their excitement to be vaccinated with CBS 17.

“It feels good. It feels like we’re inching closer to our return to normal and I’m excited for when we get to that point and when everything gets to be ok again,” said freshman Noah Monroe.

“It’s definitely a step in the right direction. It’s going to be fulfilling to see the U.S. move toward herd immunity; It’s an exciting time,” said UNC senior Ryan Shafiei.

“It feels great, it feels great,” said freshman Joe Flanagan. “I wanted to get it as soon as I could when they announced there was a vaccination clinic.”

UNC-Chapel Hill said 3,000 students received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since opening the Carolina Student Vaccination Clinic in late March.

“My parents really wanted me to get it and it was free. So I was like, ‘why not better be safe than sorry?'” said freshman David Oseitutu.

The University paused the clinic on Tuesday at the recommendation of the CDC.

“I think it was just out of an abundance of caution. I don’t think there was really any threats to public health,” said Shafiei.

It came after six people in the U.S. experienced adverse reactions after getting the Johnson & Johnson shot.

“After the whole Johnson & Johnson news, I wasn’t feeling that one,” said freshman Yasmine Hernandez. “It was just very kind of iffy for me, but I’m glad I could get one I was super comfortable with.”

UNC-Chapel Hill reopened the clinic Friday administering only the Moderna vaccine.

“We want to get back to normal, watch football games, sit in the quad and have a picnic, it’s important to get vaccinated,” said Monroe.

Students said they know what getting the vaccine means and hope others do too.

“I’ve really wanted to keep my family safe and everyone around me safe. That’s really what made me want to get it,” said Hernandez.

UNC-Chapel Hill said overall, vaccine appointments are beginning to decrease, but they think that’s because the vaccine is more widely available, and students are going to other places to get it.