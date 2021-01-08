For second day in a row, NC adds 10,000+ new cases of COVID-19, 100+ deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For the second day in a row, North Carolina added more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported 10,028 new cases. That is the second-most new daily cases on record behind Thursday’s 10,398.

Hospitalizations remained level at a record high of 3,960.

Another 115 deaths were added on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths attributed to the virus to 7,328. It’s the second day in a row more than 100 deaths after 137 were reported on Thursday.

North Carolina has now recorded a total of 602,774 cases of the virus from 7.3 million completed tests.