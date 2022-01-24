Former Durham jail detainee speaks out about his experience in the jail amid COVID outbreak

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Sheikh Jallul said he was booked into the Durham County Detention Center last week, around the same time Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead announced 112 detainees at the jail had tested positive for COVID-19, which is almost one-third of the jail population.

“It wasn’t until I got out of the facility, and I heard about that,” Jallul said. “That is actually scary, you know.”

Jallul said when he was booked into the jail, he was tested for COVID-19 and was given his own cell. Everyone was locked down for most of the day, he said.

He said they only left their cells once a day to shower.

“They would let you out for 30 minutes in twos, just to minimize the people they had moving around in the pod,” Jallul said.

He said the detention officers would deliver their meals to them and they would eat in their cells.

“They had a tray and they were masked up as well,” Jallul said. “They followed protocol. They tried not to make contact with inmates.”

Jallul was released on Wednesday last week after he had been there 28 hours. Thankfully, he said he did not catch COVID-19 while he was there.

“I’ll be honest, they really seem like they’re doing the best they can,” Jallul said. “The isolation of inmates actually helps.”

A spokesperson for the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said all detainees have their own cell.

Officials added they have an area in the jail set aside for quarantine and isolation for detainees who have tested positive for COVID-19. Random testing will continue for detainees and staff.

On Monday night, Birkhead will be giving the Durham Board of County Commissioners an update on the COVID-19 case count in the jail and the need for more emergency funding to help purchase more PPE, continued testing, cleaning supplies, and possible upgrades to the jail’s ventilation system.

Chair Brenda Howerton told CBS 17 that commissioners will hear Birkhead’s request, and they will work to see what funding sources are available.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released how many employees at the Durham County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, but the latest data from the state health department shows that 23 employees at the detention center have tested positive for the virus.