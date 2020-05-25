Franklin County expands COVID-19 testing at nursing homes

FILE – In this April 10, 2020, file image made from video, a lab technician dips a sample into the Abbott Laboratories ID Now testing machine at the Detroit Health Center in Detroit. Federal health officials are warning about potential accuracy problems with the rapid test for COVID-19 used at thousands of hospitals, clinics and testing sites across the U.S., including the White House. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on nursing home residents, Franklin County health officials are expanding COVID-19 testing at congregate care facilities.

According to the Franklin County Board of Health, the expansion of testing was approved May 12 in ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable populations in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities.

The plan requires testing of those living and working in congregate care facilities within Franklin County, a news release said.

In Franklin County, there are COVID-19 outbreaks at two congregate car facilities, according to data from the North Carolina Health Department of Health and Human Services.

The testing follows recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The testing is scheduled to begin the week of June 1 and is made possible due to the Franklin County Health Department’s increasing capacity for contract tracing, health officials said.