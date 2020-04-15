Franklin County long-term care facility announces 3 new coronavirus-related deaths

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County health officials said three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at Louisburg Nursing Center.

That brings the total number of deaths being blamed on the disease at the facility to five.

Franklin County Health Director Scott LaVigne said the additional deaths are not reflected in the 117 total deaths for North Carolina reported by the state health department Wednesday morning.

On April 8, county health officials said two residents and three staff members at Louisburg Nursing Center had tested positive for COVID-19 but none were hospitalized.

The following day, the facility reported 33 positive cases – 30 residents and three staff members.

LaVigne did not release the number of positive cases on Wednesday.