Franklin County long-term care facility announces 3 new coronavirus-related deaths

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County health officials said three more coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at Louisburg Nursing Center.
That brings the total number of deaths being blamed on the disease at the facility to five.
Franklin County Health Director Scott LaVigne said the additional deaths are not reflected in the 117 total deaths for North Carolina reported by the state health department Wednesday morning.
On April 8, county health officials said two residents and three staff members at Louisburg Nursing Center had tested positive for COVID-19 but none were hospitalized.
The following day, the facility reported 33 positive cases – 30 residents and three staff members.
LaVigne did not release the number of positive cases on Wednesday.
COVID-19 timeline
- March 3: NCDHHS announces state’s first COVID-19 case
- March 10: Gov. Roy Cooper declares
Stateof Emergency
- March 11: World Health Organization declares COVID-19 a pandemic
- March 13: President Donald Trump declares a National Emergency
- March 14: Cooper issues Executive Order 117 closing K-12 public schools until at least March 30 and banning gatherings of more than 100 people
- March 16: NCDHHS recommends no mass gatherings for more than 50 people
- March 17: Cooper issues Executive Order 118 limiting operations of restaurants and bars, and broadening unemployment insurance benefits
- March 23: Cooper issues Executive Order 120 which closes public K-12 schools through May 15 and orders businesses such as barbershops and salons to close.
- March 25: North Carolina reports its first coronavirus-related deaths
- March 29: Trump extends social distancing orders through the end of April
- March 31: Cooper signs Executive Order 124 which prohibits utilities from disconnecting people who are unable to pay during the pandemic.
- April 7: Cooper will sign executive orders limiting customers in retailers and offers child care assistance to certain workers
- April 14: Coronavirus-related deaths top 100 in North Carolina
- April 24: Cooper extends stay-at-home order to May 8
- May 5: Cooper announces Phase One of reopening will being May 8