Free COVID-19 testing offered in Wayne County

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Wayne County on July 28 and 30, according to a news release from spokesperson Joel Gillie.

The Wayne County Health Department and WayneUNC Health Care are offering the testing at Charles B. Aycock High School, located at 546- US-117 in Pikeville.

“Testing is open to everyone, regardless of symptoms, and pre-registration is strongly recommended to ensure a testing spot,” the release said.

The testing will be done in a drive-thru setting, but walk-up visitors are welcome, too, the release said.

Call the county health department at 919-731-1000 on Friday or Monday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to register.

