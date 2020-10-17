Future of NC bars and restaurants unclear as COVID-19 cases spike

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For the second day in a row COVID-19 cases in North Carolina reached a record single-day high. More than 2,600 covid cases were reported in North Carolina Friday alone.

Some people are concerned, but others say the numbers should not dictate their lives.

“We know the whole pandemic is on everyone’s minds, but I feel like every restaurant and every bar is taking their necessary precautions to try to keep everybody safe,” said Bryan Jackson, a Raleigh resident, who was out in the Glenwood South area Friday night.

Gov. Roy Cooper has not specified if there are concrete plans to move backwards from the current guidelines, which are at Phase 3.

However, some people say there has to be a happy medium.

“I know things happen and there’s a pandemic but at the same time you can’t live your life in fear. You have to take precautions but you can also live a little bit,” said Kyle Kubich of Raleigh.

Some people are not sure if the state should become more restrictive when it comes to coronavirus rules.

“I don’t know if it will or not reverse. I work in retail myself, so I take the precautions of washing my hands, staying six feet away. So I think as long as everybody does that everything should be good,” said Raleigh resident Wayne Lomick..

Cooper’s current Phase 3 order is set to expire next Friday. The 11 p.m. alcohol cut off is still in effect.

