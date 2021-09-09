‘Get off social media and get on the phone with your doctor’: Gov. Cooper continues to urge vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper continued to urge North Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 on Thursday as the state’s key metrics continue to increase.

Cooper announced the state’s 15,000 death in relation to the disease, saying most all deaths occurring now are preventable with the vaccine.

“I want to thank the millions of North Carolinians who have stepped up to get one. But we need more people to get vaccinated,” he said.

The governor said most of the people currently hospitalized by COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

He stressed that the vaccine is free – regardless if you have health insurance or not – and safe.

“If you’re unsure about getting one, get off social media and get on the phone with your doctor. That’s the best place for accurate medical information,” Cooper said.

He also mentioned his recent executive order that expands access to monoclonal antibody treatments that have the potential to prevent people from dying of COVID-19.

The emergency-use treatment is used on high-risk COVID-19 patients who experience symptoms within 10 days of testing positive. This treatment is similar to what was used on former President Donald Trump when he had COVID-19.

“Monoclonal antibodies are shown to be effective at preventing hospitalization once you have COVID. It’s critical to get tested as the treatment must be administered within 10 days from the start of symptoms,” Cooper said.

North Carolina is working with FEMA to set up several sites where monoclonal antibody treatment will be administered.

On Thursday, NCDHHS said more than 3,800 patients were in hospitals, matching the most since January. It also added at least 6,000 new cases for the fifth time in September alone.

A total of 51 percent of the total population of the state is vaccinated.