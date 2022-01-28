Get your free N95 masks at these Triangle locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Health experts are increasingly recommending people wear N95 masks rather than cloth to increase protection against COVID-19 infection.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed thousands of masks to public health departments and other organizations.

Below is a list of places where N95 masks are being distributed in central North Carolina:

Durham County

Starting Feb. 1, masks can be picked up Durham County Libraries.

Main Library , 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham

, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham East Regional Library , 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham

, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham South Regional Library , 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham

, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham Southwest Regional Library , 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham

, 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Dr., Durham

Masks are also available for anyone getting COVID-19 tested at Optum Serve testing locations.

Durham County Memorial Stadium (750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

(750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily El Centro Hispano (2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

(2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily Wheels Fun Park (715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily

(715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily 414 E. Main St.: Saturday-Sunday only, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Orange County

Starting Jan. 31, the Orange County Health Department will distribute masks at two locations.

The Orange County Public Library

137 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough

Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.

137 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m. Inter-Faith Council for Social Service (IFC)

110 W. Main Street, Carrboro

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wake County