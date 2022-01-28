Get your free N95 masks at these Triangle locations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Health experts are increasingly recommending people wear N95 masks rather than cloth to increase protection against COVID-19 infection.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has distributed thousands of masks to public health departments and other organizations.

Below is a list of places where N95 masks are being distributed in central North Carolina:

Durham County

Starting Feb. 1, masks can be picked up Durham County Libraries.

  • Main Library, 300 N. Roxboro St., Durham
  • East Regional Library, 211 Lick Creek Lane, Durham
  • South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave., Durham
  • Southwest Regional Library, 3605 Shannon Rd., Durham
  • Bragtown Branch Library, 3200 Dearborn Dr., Durham

Masks are also available for anyone getting COVID-19 tested at Optum Serve testing locations.

  • Durham County Memorial Stadium (750 Stadium Dr.): 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
  • El Centro Hispano (2000 Chapel Hill Rd.): 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
  • Wheels Fun Park (715 N. Hoover Rd.): 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. daily
  • 414 E. Main St.: Saturday-Sunday only, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Orange County

Starting Jan. 31, the Orange County Health Department will distribute masks at two locations.

  • The Orange County Public Library
    137 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough
    Monday – Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    Friday – Saturday, 9 a.m to 6 p.m.
  • Inter-Faith Council for Social Service (IFC)
    110 W. Main Street, Carrboro
    Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wake County

  • Wake County Western Health & Human Services Center
    111 James Jackson Ave., Cary, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Wake County Northern Regional Center
    350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • Wake County Eastern Regional Center
    1002 Dogwood Drive, Zebulon, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • Wake County Southern Regional Center
    130 N. Judd Parkway NE, Fuquay-Varina, 8:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • Wake County Human Services Center (vaccine clinic location)
    5809 Departure Drive, Raleigh, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

