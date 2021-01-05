Gov. Cooper activates NC National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday afternoon that he mobilized the North Carolina National Guard to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now,” Cooper said in a tweet sent just before 1 p.m.

“We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations,” his tweet continued.

The move came two days after North Carolina Rep. Billy Richardson (D-44), sent a letter to the governor, State House Speaker Tim Moore, and State Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger requesting that an emergency service of the General Assembly be called in order to send the National Guard out to help assist with vaccine distribution and administration.

As of early this week, the state had administered fewer than 30 percent of the COVID-19 vaccine doses received.

The state will enter Phase 1B this week, making the vaccine available to people who are 75 years and older. However, supplies continue to be limited, making it uncertain precisely when each county will be able to begin that process.