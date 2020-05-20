Gov. Cooper and Dr. Cohen give kids a chance to ask questions about the coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – We’re used to seeing Governor Roy Cooper and our Secretary of Health and Human services, Dr. Mandy Cohen, doing daily coronavirus updates.

On Wednesday they switched things up a little, hosting a Facebook live Q+A to give kids across the state a better idea of what’s going on.

The COVID-19 pandemic can be a lot for kids to process.​​​

CBS 17 has been asking Dr. Cohen and Governor Cooper questions that matter to you, but today it’s the children’s turn.

One seven-year-old boy asked what will school look like this fall.

Dr. Cohen says we’re still several months away from the start of the school year, but most likely it’ll look a lot different. ​

“Maybe your desks might be further apart, you might have to have lunch in your class room, maybe not field trips…we want to be protecting each other as we go back to school.​”

Kids from all age groups wanted to know why we have to wear masks, if the state would be prepared for a second wave of corona virus, and how the state will tackle remote learning issues.

​A 10th grader asked “how are students in rural areas expected to participate in remote learning with limited to no access to internet?”​

Governor Cooper states “We know that we need to do better. One thing we’ve been able to do is put Wi-Fi hotspots on 280 school buses throughout the state.”

Here’s some advice from Dr. Cohen that adults can use too:​ “When you take it [mask] on and off, you want to take it on and off from your ears, right, not from the part of the face.” ​​