Gov. Cooper announces Phase 3 of reopening will begin Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday the next steps forward in North Carolina’s reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Executive Order 169

Cooper said Phase 3 will begin Friday and run through Oct. 23.

Movie theaters and conference center can reopen to 30-percent capacity or 100-seated guests – whichever is less. (30-percent per movie screen)

Bars can reopen outdoor spaces at 30-percent capacity or 100 guests – whichever is less.

Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30-percent occupancy.

The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol has been extended.

The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7 percent occupancy with other safety protocols in place.

On Sept. 22, Cooper announced the changes to large outdoor venues.

Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30 percent of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.

He said he is cautiously optimistic about where the state is in terms of slowing the spread of COVID-19.

However, Cooper said there are warning signs of another spike of the disease in North Carolina and across the U.S.

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, called this a “fragile time” that requires the vigilance of the state’s residents.

“We can not take anything for granted,” she said.

Cohen highlighted an increase in cases in the northeast part of North Carolina along with the sandhills.

North Carolina’s percent positive moved back up to 6 percent over the last two days, Cohen said.

On Sept. 22, Cooper announced outdoor venues with 10,000 or more seats could open at 7-percent capacity on Friday.