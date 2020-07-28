Gov. Cooper announces statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced a statewide curfew on alcohol sales at restaurants will go into effect on Friday.

Restraurants will be unable to sell alcohol after 11 p.m.

“Slowing the spread of this virus requires targeted strategies that help lower the risk of transmission,” said Cooper. “This will be particularly important as colleges and universities are scheduled to start, bringing people all over the country to our state.”

The governor said the curfew is an effort to keep restaurants from becoming bars after hours.

“We’re hoping this new rule can drive down cases – particularly in young people,” Cooper said.

The order does not apply to grocery stores, convenience stores, or other entities permitted to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption.

Several places across the state already had alcohol sales limits like Raleigh and Orange County.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced a similar rule on July 10.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said important COVID-19 tracking metrics are stable but not where she would like them to be.

“Seeing glimmers of potential progress does not mean we can let up – it means it’s time to double down,” said Cohen. “The positive signs in our trends should only strengthen our resolve to keep at it with those 3 Ws. Wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands often.”

The trajectory of lab-confirmed cases over the last 14 days is still high but leveling.

The rate of tests returning positive is starting to decline – from 10 percent to 8 percent – but Cohen said she would like to see it around 5 percent.

