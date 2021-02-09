Gov. Cooper expands types of providers who can give COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he is signing a new executive order to expand who can administer COVID-19 vaccines.

Executive Order 193 will not only allow the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to expand the types of providers who can give the vaccine but also allows the department to use state resources to help with vaccination efforts as supply increases.

Cooper said this order is in anticipation of when the state’s vaccine supply increases so the speed of administering the doses doesn’t slow.

“We know there’s still not enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the millions of people who need it. We’re pushing for more. And today on a call with the Biden Administration’s Coronavirus team we were told NC would get another five percent increase in vaccine supply this week,” Cooper said.

On Tuesday, North Carolina reported that more than 10,000 have died from the virus in the state.

“We’ve passed the grim milestone of 10,000 deaths in North Carolina, and it is a stark reminder of how dangerous this virus can be. Our prayers are with those who have lost loved ones to this cruel disease,” Cooper said.

CDC and NCDHHS guidelines say everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least 6-feet apart and washing hands often.