Gov. Cooper extends eviction moratorium through January as COVID-19 surge continues

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday afternoon that he signed an executive order extending the state’s moratorium on evictions through the end of January.

Cooper discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the economy, adding that the holidays can be especially stressful from a financial standpoint. He said people being able to stay in their homes is crucial to slowing the spread of the virus.

“Right now I’m asking every North Carolinian to double down on our prevention efforts,” Cooper said.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Phase 1b of vaccinations in North Carolina will begin in groups in early January. Group 1 will consist of people 75 years or older, regardless of health conditions.

“The vaccines offer hope, but this hope will take time to fulfill,” Cooper said.

The NCDHHS website contains additional information on the state’s vaccine plan.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday reported 8,551 new cases – marking a new single-day record, although it said issues with the reporting system on Tuesday inflated the number.

The state’s COVID-19 County Alert System rated 65 of 100 counties as “red.” Another 27 were given “orange” designation.

Cooper noted that, despite a dip in overall testing during the Christmas holiday period, NCDHHS reported a record high 14.8 percent of tests coming back positive.