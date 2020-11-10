Gov. Cooper restricts gatherings from 25 to 10 people as COVID-19 spreads in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper is tightening the restrictions on gathering in the state as North Carolina’s COVID-19 metrics trend in the wrong direction.

On Tuesday, Cooper said he would reduce the limit on indoor gatherings from 25 people to 10.

Cooper said the transmission of the virus is greater indoors.

The new executive order does not affect schools or universities but is aimed at social gatherings, Cooper said.

North Carolina will also stay in Phase 3. It was set to expire Friday.

“This pandemic will not last forever,” Cooper said.

Dr. Mandy Cohen said North Carolina is on “shaky ground” as Thanksgiving approaches.

She urged everyone to avoid traveling and to wear a mask around anyone who does not live with you.

North Carolina added another 2,582 lab-confirmed cases of the disease on Tuesday.