Gov. Cooper says info about NC school reopening plans to come Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s office announced Monday night that long-awaited plans about fall schooling amid the COVID-19 pandemic would be unveiled Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Cooper said the announcement would come this week.

Cooper previously delayed the disclosure set for July 1, saying he wanted more time for feedback and to review the science related to school reopenings and public health.

School buildings have been shuttered since March, and classes are now set to begin Aug. 17.

Cooper also said last week he will announce this week whether businesses still closed under his latest executive order set to expire July 17 can reopen.

Cooper plans a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Cooper plans a news conference for 3 p.m. Tuesday.

