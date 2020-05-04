Gov. Cooper signs 2 coronavirus relief bills totaling $1.5B

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper has signed into law two bipartisan COVID-19 relief bills passed by the General Assembly over the weekend that total more than $1.5 billion.

Cooper (D) spoke Monday morning along with Senate President Pro Temp Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake), Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R) and Democratic House Leader Darren Jackson.

The governor said the bills were passed unanimously.

“I am signing into law two critical relief bills that will provide assistance to families, schools, hospitals and small businesses as our state battles COVID-19,” said Cooper. “There is more work ahead of us, and I hope the spirit of consensus behind these bills will continue.”

“This is a time when North Carolina has truly come together to fight this disease,” Cooper said.

Moore said it was good to see lawmakers put their differences aside and do what was best for the state amid the pandemic.

“I am proud of the work that we have done in the Senate to address the pressing needs in our state,” said Blue. “I look forward to working with Senator Berger on the next COVID-19 relief package so that we can build a stronger, more resilient for all North Carolinians.”

The funding will go to COVID-19 testing, medical equipment, school nutrition and small business loans.

Several policy changes are now law following Cooper’s signature – one being more data being made public concerning COVID-19 testing.

He said $50 million will go to health programs and underserved communities which have been hit hard by the virus.

One of the bills aims to help the education system as it modifies end of grade testing and scheduling.

An item cut from the final bills was an increase in weekly unemployment payments. The current maximum is $350 – a proposal wanted to increase the maximum to $400.

HB 1043, the spending package, allocates federal funding sent to the state from the CARES Act. It includes:

$50 million to provide personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies

$25 million to support enhanced COVID-19 testing and tracing

$125 million in small business loans administered through the Golden LEAF Foundation

$50 million in health support for underserved communities including rural areas and minority communities

$95 million to support North Carolina hospitals

$20 million to support local health departments and the State Health Lab

$75 million for school nutrition programs

$70 million for summer learning programs

$30 million for local schools to purchase computers and other devices for students

$6 million for food banks

$9 million for rural broadband

$85 million for vaccine development, antibody testing, community testing, and other COVID-19-related research at Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, Campbell University, and Wake Forest University.

Senate Bill 704 contained provisions to help North Carolinians. It includes:

An extension of driver’s license and registration expiration deadlines

Waived interest on tax payments normally due in April

Modifies end-of-grade testing requirements for public schools

Adjusts the 2020-21 K-12 public school calendar

Allows pharmacists to administer a COVID-19 vaccine once it is developed

North Carolina has received $3.5 billion in federal funding from the CARES Act.

As of Monday morning, North Carolina has 11,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 430 deaths being blamed on the virus.

“We’re continuing to see progress on testing, tracing and trends. We’re hopeful we can enter phase one this weekend. However, please know that the success that we’ve had so far in flattening the curve is due to the work that North Carolinians are doing to stay at home as much as they can,” Cooper said.

An announcement on Phase One could happen as soon as Tuesday.

