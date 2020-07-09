Gov. Cooper to announce next steps for schools, reopening of NC next week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper said he will make an announcement next week concerning the next steps for schools and the state amid the pandemic.

“We face some critical decision ahead on how we reopen schools and whether we continue to ease restrictions on certain businesses,” Cooper said.

Cooper was originally supposed to make an announcement concerning reopening schools on July 1.

Along with the reopening of schools, Cooper said he would also announce what is next for the state as Phase 2 of his reopening plan is slated to expire July 17.

Further detail on those announcements were not revealed.

The governor’s comments come as COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,000 for the first time.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said Thursday that hospitals still have capacity to take in more COVID-19 patients but she is concerned about the Charlotte area.

But Cohen said the trajectory of case is not moving in the right direction.