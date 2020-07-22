Gov. Cooper urges Congress to act as federal unemployment benefits set to end

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. Roy Cooper (D) urged Congress to “act quickly” as workers who are unemployed could see a major cut in their benefits in a matter of days.

Sara Fearrington, who works at Waffle House in Durham, said her hours were reduced dramatically after the pandemic began, leading her to rely on unemployment benefits to help pay the bills and keep her family fed.

“I’ve been homeless before. I don’t want to be homeless again. I know what that struggle is like. I know how much pain it is,” she said.

Fearrington receives $600 per week from the federal government through the CARES Act. For people who qualify for state unemployment benefits, that $600 comes on top of what they receive from the state. For those who don’t qualify, the $600 is all they receive. Those payments end this week.

“I’m scared. I’m really scared to sit here and say I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Fearrington said.

North Carolina’s unemployment rate dropped to 7.6 percent in June, according to data released by the state Department of Commerce last week. However, as some people return to work, others are losing their jobs.

In the last week, people in North Carolina have filed more than 73,000 unemployment claims with the state Division of Employment Security.

“Many people cannot safely go back to work. They can’t go back to their jobs, and many don’t have jobs to return to,” Cooper said Tuesday.

Lawmakers in Washington are debating what to include in the next coronavirus response bill. Democrats have pushed to extend the $600 weekly payments through January. Republicans have raised concerns about people making more through unemployment benefits than they did in their jobs. While some have proposed eliminating the federal benefit, others have proposed either reducing it or changing it so that people only receive a percentage of their previous income.

CBS 17 reached out to North Carolina Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr but did not receive a response from either of them.

President Donald Trump said there have been discussions about capping unemployment benefits so that people receive no more than 70-75 percent of the income they made in their jobs.

He said lawmakers have discussed “doing it in a little bit smaller initial amounts so that people are going to want to go back to work as opposed to making so much money that they really don’t have to.”

Cooper said the issue is magnified in North Carolina, where the legislature voted to cut unemployment benefits in 2013. People can receive a maximum of $350 per week for 12 to 20 weeks.

CBS 17 asked Cooper’s office if he has a specific proposal for what he thinks state benefits should be but did not receive a response.

Republican Senate leader Phil Berger told CBS 17 he still supports increasing the maximum weekly benefit. As the pandemic began, he proposed raising it to $400 per week, with that change taking effect in August when the federal benefits would run out.

“I don’t think the sentiment on the Senate side has changed in terms of the desire to bump up the maximum weekly benefit,” he said. “There are jobs out there that folks would be eligible for, would be entitled to start. And, I think we need to encourage people to get back to work if at all possible.”

A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Tim Moore did not reply to a request for comment.